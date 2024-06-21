American National Bank Acquires 3,743 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 423,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

JNJ traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,247. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

