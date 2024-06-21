American National Bank Acquires Shares of 4,623 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

MYI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.11. 188,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,320. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

