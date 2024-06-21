American National Bank Buys 12,754 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

American National Bank grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American National Bank owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,396,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,554. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average is $213.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

