American National Bank Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 870.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 7,894,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of -375.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.