American National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,416,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,506,656. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.65 and a 200 day moving average of $432.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

