American National Bank Has $31,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $214.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,923,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

