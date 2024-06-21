American National Bank Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 392.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,337 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.55. 5,762,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,957. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

