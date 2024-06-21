American National Bank Purchases 1,096 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

American National Bank lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,260,000 after purchasing an additional 443,568 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after acquiring an additional 289,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $444,487,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. 6,339,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

