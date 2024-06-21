American National Bank Purchases 1,670 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 278.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,470 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,716,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 200,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBEF traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,359. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

