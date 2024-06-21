American National Bank Purchases 398 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,379,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $561.49. The company had a trading volume of 989,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,687. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $453.96 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

