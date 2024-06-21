American National Bank Sells 2,232 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.62. 173,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

