American National Bank Sells 5,350 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American National Bank cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 296,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 715,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,241,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,815,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

