Analysts Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) PT at $79.70

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

