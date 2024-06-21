Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (ALL, ALNY, CABA, CMG, CMPS, CNC, CNK, CNXC, CPAY, CRWD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 21st:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $194.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $283.00 price target on the stock.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $3,500.00 price target on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Hovde Group. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

