Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. BRT Apartments pays out 454.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Regency Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $93.62 million 3.54 $3.87 million $0.22 80.91 Regency Centers $1.32 billion 8.64 $364.56 million $2.05 30.17

Analyst Recommendations

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRT Apartments and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regency Centers 0 2 9 0 2.82

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.79%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $70.09, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Risk & Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 5.10% 2.06% 0.67% Regency Centers 27.31% 5.52% 3.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats BRT Apartments on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

