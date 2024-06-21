Andrew Jones Sells 239,863 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.48), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($594,323.82).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,034.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.80 ($2.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently -5,263.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 229 ($2.91) in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

