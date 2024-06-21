Apella Capital LLC Buys Shares of 842 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cencora Stock Performance
Cencora stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.68. 5,315,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $246.75.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.