Apella Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.05. 924,306 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

