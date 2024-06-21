Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 62,735 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

FDHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 11,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,357. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

