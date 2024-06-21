Apella Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 4,419,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,602,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

