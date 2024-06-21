Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Cornell University purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,850. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

