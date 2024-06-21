Apella Capital LLC Has $22.14 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $18,443,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 581,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

