Apella Capital LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.24. 8,481,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,264. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

