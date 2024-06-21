Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,750,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company had a trading volume of 391,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.