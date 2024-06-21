Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,878 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,924. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

