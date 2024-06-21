Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.07. 6,596,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

