Apella Capital LLC Sells 4,073 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,417. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

