Apella Capital LLC Sells 74,752 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,752 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.93% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 152,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR remained flat at $24.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 311,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.