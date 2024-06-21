Apella Capital LLC Sells 8,203 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.