Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $6.04

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.83. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,193,400 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Applied Digital Stock Down 10.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 750,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 157,819 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

