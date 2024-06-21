Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 1.5%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $232.83 and last traded at $236.51. Approximately 3,188,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,706,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average is $192.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 236,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,746,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

