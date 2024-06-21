Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

