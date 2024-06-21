Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,367 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 2.99% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. 21,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $441.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.