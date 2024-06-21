Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $40.78 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $40,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 648,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 152,793 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,963,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,889,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS DIHP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 510,034 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

