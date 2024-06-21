Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. 497,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

