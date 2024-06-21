ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up to $107.19

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $107.19, but opened at $109.95. ArcBest shares last traded at $109.95, with a volume of 125 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.89.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ArcBest by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ArcBest by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ArcBest by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 630.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

