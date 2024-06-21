Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31. 2,427,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,137,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

