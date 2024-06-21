Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 40,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 240,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $607.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Mining by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 751,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

