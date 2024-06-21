Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,571,804 shares.
Asiamet Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
About Asiamet Resources
Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.
