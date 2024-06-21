Astar (ASTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.54 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Astar has a total market cap of $391.63 million and $25.54 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Astar has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,495,951,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,701,089,524 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

