ATB Capital Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$11.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TSE:ACB traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,247. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.82.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

