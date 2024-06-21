ATB Capital Lowers Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$11.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.