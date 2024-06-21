Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.70.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

