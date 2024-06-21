Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 8529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.25.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$385.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

