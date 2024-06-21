Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.61 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $6,377,400.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

