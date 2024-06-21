Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Buys $80,003.56 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bandwidth Stock Up 1.8 %
Bandwidth stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bandwidth
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bandwidth
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.