Bank of America Boosts Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $138.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Kirby Stock Down 0.2 %

KEX stock opened at $118.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41. Kirby has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $637,310.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $637,310.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kirby by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,586 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

