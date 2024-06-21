Bank of America Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $24.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,868,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965,099. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.1% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 86,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

