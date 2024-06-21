Bank of America Increases ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $26.90

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $25.20 to $26.90 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.58.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
