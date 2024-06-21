Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 846,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,615. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.01. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

