Bank of New Hampshire Buys 345 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $380.20. 391,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,828. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

